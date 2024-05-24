Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

