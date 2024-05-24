Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $86,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

