Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.73 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $84,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 98,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,798,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $294.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.91. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total transaction of $40,257.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total transaction of $40,257.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,630,647.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,357 shares of company stock valued at $27,280,991. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

