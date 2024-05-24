Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $87,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Toro by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Toro by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $106.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

