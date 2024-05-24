Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,455 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $83,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of LANC opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.63. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

