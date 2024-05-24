Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 37,990 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 21,214 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $48.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $81.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

