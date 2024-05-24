Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $27,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.