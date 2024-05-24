Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.98

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $186.98 and last traded at $186.94, with a volume of 18712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.06.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

