DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. DSS shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 18,850 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. DSS had a negative return on equity of 59.41% and a negative net margin of 345.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSS, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

