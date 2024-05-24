Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Insider Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 30,426 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,365.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35.

On Thursday, March 7th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,373 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $61,342.05.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DYN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

