EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Bob Holt Acquires 666,666 Shares

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £53,333.28 ($67,785.05).

Bob Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Bob Holt sold 4,000,000 shares of EARNZ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($406,710.73).

On Monday, April 8th, Bob Holt purchased 4,666,666 shares of EARNZ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £373,333.28 ($474,495.78).

EARNZ Stock Performance

LON EARN opened at GBX 7.75 ($0.10) on Friday. EARNZ plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 13 ($0.17).

About EARNZ

EARNZ plc operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

