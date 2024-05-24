Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.70. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 22,019 shares.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
