Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.37. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 53,285 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EKSO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

