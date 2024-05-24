Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Endava has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Endava by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Endava by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.