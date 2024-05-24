Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

About Enerplus

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.