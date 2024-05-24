ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of PLUS opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35.
In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.
