ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ePlus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1,236.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ePlus in the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

