F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in F5 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of FFIV opened at $169.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $2,047,453. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

