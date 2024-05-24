Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

