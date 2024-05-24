Financial Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bakkt and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 16.40%. Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Bakkt.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $780.10 million 0.26 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -0.84 Sphere 3D $25.83 million 0.83 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.63

This table compares Bakkt and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -4.26% -37.42% -6.25% Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92%

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Bakkt on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

