Financial Survey: Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) & Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Cytokinetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics $2.81 million 164.11 -$97.33 million ($1.60) -4.64 Cytokinetics $7.53 million 682.01 -$526.24 million ($5.40) -9.07

Fulcrum Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fulcrum Therapeutics and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics -3,470.05% -40.60% -37.19% Cytokinetics -14,141.74% N/A -67.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics and Cytokinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cytokinetics 0 3 14 0 2.82

Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.57, indicating a potential upside of 109.86%. Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $77.47, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics beats Cytokinetics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of rare neuromuscular, muscular, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and MyoKardia, Inc. to discover and develop therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was Incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; CK-586, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

