First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $262.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.16.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $249.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $253.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock worth $9,617,472. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

