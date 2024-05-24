First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,578.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 266,678 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 92,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFV opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.