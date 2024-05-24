First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

