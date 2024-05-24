First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.64

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $7.76. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 62,700 shares traded.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.