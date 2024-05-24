Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.