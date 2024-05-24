Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) & Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Head-To-Head Review

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) and Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Cargojet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Cargojet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $20.28 million 5.57 -$65.47 million ($0.44) -5.36 Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -351.05

Analyst Recommendations

Cargojet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freightos. Cargojet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freightos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Freightos and Cargojet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cargojet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freightos currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Cargojet has a consensus price target of $256.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.32%. Given Cargojet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cargojet is more favorable than Freightos.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and Cargojet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos -99.95% -19.04% -15.39% Cargojet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cargojet beats Freightos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. The company operates scheduled international routes for various cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In addition, it offers aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States, and other international destinations; and specialty charter services for livestock shipments, military equipment movements, emergency relief supplies, and virtually large shipments across North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Further, the company is involved in the aircraft operation and maintenance, flight planning and dispatch, crew planning and training, ground handling, and commercial airline cargo management businesses. The company operates a fleet of 41 aircraft. Cargojet Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

