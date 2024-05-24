GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 527.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,516 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GameStop were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GameStop by 8.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

GME stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 920.00 and a beta of -0.25. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

