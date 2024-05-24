Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $9,625,201,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 215,874,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,162,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,902 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,004,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,987,007 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,152,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,928,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $427.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.08 and its 200-day moving average is $398.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $433.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

