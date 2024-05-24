Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.43

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 82296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.34 million, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile



Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

