GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,619 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

