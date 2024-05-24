General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $302.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $302.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $296.52 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $301.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

