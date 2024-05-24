Genesco (GCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 31st. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY25 guidance at $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-1.000 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. Genesco’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCO

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.