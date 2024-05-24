Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the third quarter worth $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $15.11 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

