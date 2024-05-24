Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Up 2.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.80. 12,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 130,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Specifically, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,193.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,184,500. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

