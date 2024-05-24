Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,178 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,011 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.22. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.12 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.51.

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

