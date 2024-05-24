Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,335 shares of company stock worth $901,254. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.53.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

