Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 612.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expro Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Expro Group by 202.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 41,744 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Stories

