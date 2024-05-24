Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2,327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 57,624 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

