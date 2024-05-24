Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of INSP opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.59. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total transaction of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,203. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

