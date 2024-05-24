Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,932,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,756,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $8,379,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group Price Performance
PGRE stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.
Paramount Group Profile
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
