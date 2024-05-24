Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 127,017 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,017 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Bank of America upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

