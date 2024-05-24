Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after buying an additional 392,800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.