Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,506,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after buying an additional 392,800 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.82.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
