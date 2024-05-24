Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
