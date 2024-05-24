GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

