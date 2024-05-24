Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.31. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 338,159 shares.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

