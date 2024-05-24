Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Linda Cook Sells 5,702 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Cook sold 5,702 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £17,847.26 ($22,683.35).

Linda Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Linda Cook sold 170,746 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £481,503.72 ($611,977.28).

On Thursday, April 25th, Linda Cook bought 86,050 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £246,103 ($312,789.78).

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 309.20 ($3.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,306.67, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.29. Harbour Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 328.90 ($4.18). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 288.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66,666.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 280 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

Featured Articles

