Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1,601.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 768,064 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,290,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 288,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTAB opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

