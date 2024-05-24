Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $7.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

