Head to Head Review: Asset Entities (ASST) & The Competition

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) is one of 429 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Asset Entities to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asset Entities and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Asset Entities Competitors 2168 14503 28574 747 2.61

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.27%. Given Asset Entities’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asset Entities has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Asset Entities has a beta of 8.29, meaning that its stock price is 729% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asset Entities’ rivals have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asset Entities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities -1,538.71% -153.10% -145.13% Asset Entities Competitors -67.11% -33.17% -7.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asset Entities and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $280,000.00 -$4.93 million -1.12 Asset Entities Competitors $2.02 billion $298.76 million 15.65

Asset Entities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Asset Entities. Asset Entities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Asset Entities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asset Entities rivals beat Asset Entities on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services. It serves retail investors, creators, and influencers. Asset Entities Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. The company is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

