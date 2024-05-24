Head-To-Head Review: Dianthus Therapeutics (DNTH) & Its Competitors

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) is one of 959 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dianthus Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors 6390 18218 43658 911 2.57

Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.83, suggesting a potential upside of 96.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.67%. Given Dianthus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dianthus Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $2.83 million -$43.56 million -3.73 Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors $1.65 billion $150.62 million -1.84

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics N/A -20.82% -19.86% Dianthus Therapeutics Competitors -3,062.12% -293.82% -34.22%

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

